‘Goodbye, Dirty Russia!’: Protesters In Yerevan Issue Ultimatum To Russian Federation

Moscow should be ‘kicked out’ of Armenia.

20.09.2023

Anti-government protests erupted in central Yerevan on the evening of 19 September as the situation in the Karabakh region escalated. The demonstrators are shouting anti-Russian slogans, demanding that Vladimir Putin be held responsible for the war he has unleashed on Ukraine.

The column of demonstrators reached the Russian embassy. According to Charter97.org, the protesters blocked the entrance to the building.

The first clashes with the police took place on the territory of the Russian diplomatic mission. Law enforcement officers used special means to disperse the demonstrators.

Later, the crowd began to shout anti-Russian slogans, quoting Lermontov’s famous poem “Farewell, dirty Russia”.

One of the demonstrators took the floor, calling Putin a “fascist, a dwarf, a criminal” and recalling his war crimes in Ukraine.

“They want to recreate the Soviet Union… The fascist dwarf criminal Putin committed war crimes in Ukraine, today Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes in Karabakh… Those who handed over our Artsakh are scum. Vladimir Putin is a despicable coward. Vladimir Putin is killing Armenians at the hands of Azerbaijanis. Vladimir Putin has been putting his puppets in power in Armenia for 20 years in order to pursue his despicable, insolent, imperial policy. It lasted for three hundred years of the bloody Russian Empire!

Damn you, scum! (…) Armenians have always been a bone in your throat! And you will choke on this bone and die. “Farewell, dirty Russia, land of masters, land of slaves! Armenia must expel Russia from its territory. The Russian military base should leave. Armenia should withdraw from the CSTO, the CIS and the Eurasian Economic Community. These are all organisations created by Putin to enslave and colonise the freedom-loving peoples of the post-Soviet space,” one of their leaders said over a loudspeaker during the protest.

At the end of the speech, he and the crowd began to chant “Lavrov is a bitch! Putin – f*ck!”. It should be noted that some activists tried to enter the government building during the protest. There were clashes during which the law enforcers used special means.

Those who gathered in front of the Russian Embassy in Yerevan shouted “Shame”, “Murderer” and held placards ridiculing Putin.

