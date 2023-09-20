​Doctors confirmed that Kadyrov was brain-dead after an unsuccessful operation – source

20 September 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, previously suffered brain death while being put into a coma.

In the Central Clinical Hospital of Moscow, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, is tentatively on his deathbed. He has a very difficult situation with his kidneys.

This information was shared on the evening of September 19 by the famous Russian-Israeli businessman Leonid Nevzlin on Twitter. Earlier, Nevzlin reported about Kadyrov’s death, but soon clarified the information. According to his sources, the leader of Chechnya began the process of brain death while being put into a coma.

Kadyrov’s kidneys began to be rejected a couple of days ago. Most likely, they were transplanted in the Emirates earlier by local doctors who had been caring for him for at least a year and a half… He was put into an artificial coma. Then the doctors at the Central Clinical Hospital stated that he was brain-dead and urgently called doctors from the Emirates.

“They are there and are already casting a spell on him ,” Nevzlin shared information. According to him, Kadyrov is allocated a separate block of the hospital. There are now a large number of high-ranking Chechens there. There is also a rumor that it is not Kadyrov who is being treated, but his mother.

“I cannot rule out a game of death in the interests of the Kremlin, as well as the real death of Kadyrov ,” Nevzlin said.

Persistent rumors began circulating that Kadyrov had died last Sunday, September 17. In particular, the famous Chechen oppositionist Yangulbaev wrote about this. It is known that the health of a high-ranking representative of the Putin regime began to deteriorate in the spring of 2023, which greatly affected his appearance. Then rumors appeared about kidney problems due to poisoning.

Earlier, Ukrainian military intelligence said that Kadyrov’s health was bad.

We also wrote that the “dead” Kadyrov wrote posts about Libya and Belarus.

https://www.dialog.ua/russia/281476_1695215598

