“Clear intelligence data”: the US announced China is preparing for war

Yury Kobzar17:33, 20.09.23

The Chinese threat is taken equally seriously by both US Republicans and Democrats.

China is actively preparing for war with the United States , as evidenced in particular by American intelligence data. John Bolton, a former adviser to the previous US President Donald Trump, stated this in a comment to The Telegraph .

He drew attention to the recent statement by US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, who spoke unequivocally about the Chinese threat.

“The intelligence couldn’t be clearer. I can’t say what their true intentions are. But China is preparing for war, and specifically war with the United States,” Kendall said.

Bolton said Kendall’s speech accurately reflected the bipartisan American consensus on the threat Beijing poses to the global West.

“This threat is not limited to military affairs, but also extends to politics and economics. Over the past decade, we have been acknowledging this threat at varying speeds. In many cases, we have been dangerously slow in assessing the magnitude and scale of the risks,” Bolton said.

Among the threats that worry the former White House adviser is the prospect of Europe’s deepening dependence on the Chinese market. According to Bolton, such dependence may be even greater than it was with Russian oil and gas.

“The hard truth is that China has been waging economic warfare against the West for decades: stealing intellectual property, (…) isolating its critical domestic markets from foreign competition while exploiting Western openness,” Bolton says.

The former Trump adviser believes that the way out of the situation is the creation of a common strategy for the actions of “free societies” in relation to China. At the same time, he criticizes politicians and businessmen who advocate cooperation with China.

“Correctly understanding the threat of China as a whole society and making a strong commitment to its defeat means that the West can triumph over the existential threat of the 21st century. In contrast, ignoring the tangible reality we face for fear of agitating the communist emperors of the “Middle Kingdom” will ensure our defeat,” Bolton warns.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...