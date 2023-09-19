The path to victory is a road made of Russian corpses: Graphic videos

09.18.2023

The third separate assault brigade, which liberated Andreevka, Donetsk region, from occupation, showed what the outskirts of the settlement looks like. As a result of counter-offensive battles, Russia suffered colossal losses, and the landings were literally littered with the bodies of the invaders.

The video was published on the Telegram channel of the combat unit. The battlefield looks impressive, the ground is covered with shell craters, ammunition, and broken trees.

“And then they say that we get 100 thousand here,” the voice-over says ironically.

It is obvious that the price of our victory is extremely high and cruel; for every meter of land, our soldiers shed not only their sweat, but also the blood of the invaders.

Be careful, video 18+

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the Defense Forces have already shown the first footage of the liberation of Andreevka, which was a real triumph for the Ukrainians. The stormtroopers fought the enemy with all their might. Some of our soldiers were injured.

One of the commanders who liberated the settlement, Maxim Zhorin, explained why Andreevka was important during the counteroffensive.

“This is complete control over the railway, which is the support line for a further offensive. That is, it is a necessary springboard for advancing further, because the task of the Ukrainian forces in this direction is to encircle Bakhmut, and without Andreevka it is impossible to achieve this,” the commander explained.

We have only verified information in our Obozrevatel Telegram channel and Viber . Don’t be fooled by fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...