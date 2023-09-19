Russian strike on Lviv warehouse destroyed 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid – UN coordinator

19.09.2023 15:20

UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown has condemned today’s Russian attack on Lviv that destroyed a humanitarian warehouse with 300 tonnes of relief supplies.

That’s according to the coordinator’s statement, Ukrinform reports.

“I condemn in the strongest terms a Russian airstrike that destroyed the warehouse of the nongovernmental organization Caritas-Spes in Lviv, western Ukraine, in the early hours of today. The vital humanitarian facility, which contained approximately 300 tonnes of relief supplies, was burned to the ground,” Brown said.

She noted that attacks impacting humanitarian assets have escalated throughout the year and ultimately impact those who are suffering the horrific consequences of the war.

The UN coordinator recalled that humanitarian workers, facilities and assets are protected under international humanitarian law and direct or indiscriminate attacks against them are strictly prohibited.

In the early hours of Tuesday, September 19, the Russian army launched 18 Shahed one-way attack drones in the direction of the Lviv region. Three drones targeted industrial warehouses in Lviv. One man was found dead under the rubble.

Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

