Russell Brand latest news: YouTube blocks comic from earning revenue

By Catherine Lough

Sept 19

YouTube has suspended the monetisation of Russell Brand’s channel for “violating our Creator Responsibility policy,” the Google-owned company has said.

It will mean the comedian will no longer be able to make money from his 6.6 million subscribers on the platform.

Brand currently runs a mental health and yoga-themed YouTube channel named Awakening with Russell. He has been criticised for posting videos on YouTube that peddle misinformation about topics such as the war in Ukraine.

At the weekend four women accused Brand of rape, sexual assault and abuse with the alleged incidents said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013 in Britain and the United States.

On Monday, Scotland Yard confirmed it is investigating an allegation that Brand sexually assaulted a woman in central London 20 years ago.

Brand has vehemently denied all the allegations.

YouTube spokesperson explains decision

YouTube has blocked Russell Brand’s account from making money from advertising and merchandise, suspending one of the comedian’s key sources of income following sexual assault allegations.

A spokesman for the Google-owned video site said it was “demonetising” any channels related to Mr Brand and that its rules cover behaviour off the site itself.



“We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brand’s channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy,” a spokesman said. “If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.”



Mr Brand has 6.6m subscribers on YouTube. Adverts from companies including Currys and Masterclass were running as recently as Monday. The taxi app FreeNow said it had requested that its adverts no longer appear on Mr Brand’s channel.

Mr Brand had used YouTube to respond to allegations over the weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...