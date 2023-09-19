Yury Kobzar21:18, 19.09.23

Information about the defeat of the forward headquarters is confirmed by several sources.

On Tuesday, September 19, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the headquarters of the 7th Russian Airborne Division near Kherson. Previously, many officers died from a targeted hit on the command post, reports the VChK-OGPU telegram channel close to one of the “Kremlin towers” .

“The exact number of victims is being carefully concealed. At the time of the shelling, the paratroopers were undergoing daily planning,” the statement said.

This information was provided to the channel by two sources. The very fact of the arrival was confirmed to the publication by the chairman of the organization of veterans of this division, Evgeny Khanin.

It is noted that the day before it became known about the death of the former deputy commander of the 7th Airborne Division, Colonel Andrei Kondrashkin. And at the very beginning of the full-scale invasion – in February 2022 – the division commander Andrei Sukhovetsky was killed, who came under a mortar attack.

