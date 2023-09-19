In Kupyansk, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased: bodies are being pulled out of the river and broken cars

Irina Pogorelaya18:03, 19.09.23

The occupiers hit the cars of volunteers who were evacuating civilians.

As a result of the strike of the Russian occupiers with a controlled aerial bomb on the city of Kupyansk, the death toll increased to six people.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkov OVA Oleg Sinegubov. “As a result of an enemy strike by a UAB in Kupyansk, four men and two women were killed. Emergency services continue to inspect the site of the hit,” Sinegubov clarified the details.

