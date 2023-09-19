“Army of drones” hit a record number of Russian guns in a week: numbers announced

09.18.2023

The Ukrainian “Drone Army” destroyed a record number of Russian guns in a week. The strike units provided within the project eliminated 56 units of these weapons.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedrov reported on the successes of the fighters on Telegram . He explained that in attempts to stop the counter-offensive of the Defense Forces, the Russians are actively using guns.

“But the operators of the Drone Army are violating the plans of the occupiers,” Fedorov emphasized.

In addition, according to him, Ukrainian UAVs have also acquired other equipment over the past week, namely 41 tanks and 34 armored vehicles.

“Incredible results. We are waiting for new records from our heroes and thank you for your service,” the minister stated.

The Army of Drones has destroyed over 300 pieces of equipment, 159 enemy troops, and 68 command posts and enemy housing.

Let us recall that also over the previous week, strike units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, provided within the framework of the “Army of Drones,” hit 201 units of military equipment of the Russian occupation forces. The aggressor state suffered losses amounting to tens of millions of dollars.

Thus, from September 4 to September 11, 35 tanks, 55 armored combat vehicles, 11 self-propelled guns, 36 guns, 58 trucks, 3 pieces of radio equipment, 48 strong points, 12 ammunition and fuel depots, 2 mortars/ATGM/machine guns were hit with the help of drones, 1 RZSV, 62 occupiers.

As OBOZREVATEL reported:

– Partisans of the ATESH movement reported that a unit from the Russian special rapid reaction unit “Akhmat” suffered significant losses and retreated before Ukrainian forces in the Bakhmut area of ​​the Donetsk region. The flight of Kadyrov’s militants allowed the defenders of Ukraine to occupy an important stronghold directly near the village. Kleschiyivka.

– Forbes calculated that Russia spends about $300 million every day on the war against Ukraine. And for a year and a half of a full-scale invasion, Moscow’s expenses amount to approximately 167.3 billion dollars, of which more than 34 billion are the military equipment of the Russian troops destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

