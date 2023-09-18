Ukrainian troops break through Russian defensive line near Bakhmut – Syrskyi

Ukrainian troops have broken through the Russian defensive line on the eastern front, which the enemy was trying to reinforce with all available reserves, Ukraine’s Military Media Center reported on its Telegram channel on Sept. 18, citing Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Russians are trying to resume offensive actions on the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, and are actively preparing for this, Syrskyi said.

Fierce fighting is taking place near Bakhmut, he added. The enemy is conducting numerous counterattacks from various directions in an attempt to regain lost ground, after Ukrainian forces liberated Andriyivka and Klishchiyivka, which are vital elements of the Russian defensive line from Bakhmut to Horlivka.

“As a result of the successful actions of our troops, we have broken through the enemy’s defensive line, which they tried to close by throwing all available reserves into the battle,” Syrskyi said.

Ukrainian forces have defeated and rendered completely combat ineffective some of the best-trained Russian units, including the 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, the 31st and 83rd Separate Airborne Assault Brigades, in the Bakhmut front battles, he said.

Syrskyi visited the front line and thanked the defenders for Andriyivka and Klishchiyivka liberation and honored the soldiers for their courage and heroism, his Telegram channel says.

The Ukrainian military announced on Sept. 17 that Ukrainian forces had liberated the village of Klishchiyivka south of the Russian-occupied ruins of Bakhmut.

Ukraine’s Third Separate Assault Brigade has confirmed its liberation of Andriyivka in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting significant casualties on Russia’s 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade in the process, according to a press release on Sep. 15.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/ukraine-breakthrough-russian-defensive-lines-in-bakhmut-50354322.html

