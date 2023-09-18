Ukrainian forces may sever Russia’s land corridor with Crimea before winter – Defence Intelligence Chief

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

STANISLAV POHORILOV —

MONDAY, 18 SEPTEMBER 2023, 02:12

KYRYLO BUDANOV. PHOTO: DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has told The Economist that the Ukrainian Defence Forces might manage to break Russia’s land corridor with occupied Crimea before the onset of winter. In desperation, the Russians have deployed their reserves prematurely.

Source: Budanov in an interview with The Economist

Details: Budanov said the operation to cut the land connection between Russia and occupied Crimea might be completed before the coming of winter.

Ukraine reportedly may have already deployed a limited number of its reserve troops, but Russia now appears to be desperate and has not deployed sufficiently strong reserves, which it did not plan to deploy until the end of October.

“Contrary to what the Russian Federation declares, it has absolutely no strategic reserve,” Budanov said.

The DIU chief specified that the 25th Russian Combined Arms Army, which has been prematurely deployed to the Ukrainian eastern front around the cities of Lyman and Kupiansk, has only 80% of the necessary personnel and 55% of the required equipment.

Furthermore, Budanov believes that the slow pace of advance against a dug-in and well-prepared Russian army is simply a reflection of reality. He does not understand those who predicted the imminent collapse of Russian lines. “Is a pencil strong or weak? It depends how you look at it.” The counter-offensive is ongoing. Ukraine still has time. There is still over a month before the muddy season comes. “And that’s a fact,” Budanov stated.

