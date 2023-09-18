They tried to transplant a kidney to Kadyrov, but it didn’t take root: exclusive data on the condition of the head of Chechnya

09.18.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, underwent a kidney transplant, but the organ did not take root. A henchman of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin remains in critical condition.

OBOZREVATEL learned about this from its own sources in the Chechen diaspora. It is noted that Kadyrov is in one of the Moscow medical institutions. A repeat transplant operation is planned.

Periodically, the head of Chechnya regains consciousness – then his comrades-in-arms come to him to divide power between his successors.

Let us remind you that earlier the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that the health condition of the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov had deteriorated significantly. Before this, he had already been in a coma for several days.

It was noted that he was taken by plane to Moscow, but the doctors there could not help, after which Kadyrov was returned to Chechnya. They had previously planned to transport him abroad for treatment, most likely to the UAE.

ISW noted that the long-term concern about Kadyrov’s condition in the information space indicates the dependence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Kadyrov in maintaining stability in Chechnya. The leader of the Kremlin is afraid of the destabilization of the Kadyrov regime in the Chechen Republic.

ISW analysts are confident that the destabilization of the Kadyrov regime in Chechnya will be a serious blow to the Putin regime. This is partly because the establishment of the regime in Chechnya through a brutal and bloody war played an important role in Putin’s early popularity in Russia.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, earlier in Chechnya, the former minister of health of the republic and personal physician of Ramzan Kadyrov, Elkhan Suleymanov, disappeared under mysterious circumstances. According to Russian journalists, an oncologist by specialization, Suleymanov came under suspicion of allegedly poisoning the head of Chechnya, after which he disappeared without a trace in October 2022.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel Obozrevatel and Viber . Don’t be fooled by fakes!

https://news.obozrevatel.com/russia/kadyirovu-probovali-peresadit-pochku-no-ona-ne-prizhilas-eksklyuzivnyie-dannyie-o-sostoyanii-glavyi-chechni.htm?_ga=2.123529163.1524027560.1694948000-183511360.1685979182&_gl=1pxq1d9_gaMTgzNTExMzYwLjE2ODU5NzkxODI._ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5NTA0MDAyMy41Mi4wLjE2OTUwNDAwMjMuNjAuMC4w

Like this: Like Loading...