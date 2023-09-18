The US unfroze Iran’s billions in oil revenues in exchange for the release of 5 Americans

Ekaterina Girnyk17:49, 18.09.23

Iran has released five American citizens in response to the US unfreezing of six billion dollars in Iran’s oil revenues, as well as the dropping of federal charges against five Iranian citizens.

According to The New York Times , five Americans were scheduled to fly to Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Monday for an exchange with two Iranian citizens. Three others refused to return to Iran, U.S. officials said.

Top aides to US President Joe Biden said financial sanctions and strict monitoring would prevent Iran from spending money on anything other than food, medicine and other humanitarian goods. But they acknowledge that the deal could free up the money Iran is already spending on those goods for other purposes.

The terms of the deal drew sharp criticism from Republicans, who accused Biden of helping finance Iran’s terrorist activities around the world.

At the same time, Biden administration officials said the Iran deal was the only way to secure the release of the five Americans.

The Americans – Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz, and two others who were not named at the request of their families – were jailed on unfounded espionage charges. They have spent the last few weeks under house arrest in Iran after Tehran agreed to release them from prison until the complex process of transferring $6 billion was completed.

The United States is seeking the release of its citizens convicted in other countries

It was previously stated that the United States wants to ease sanctions against the Russian Federation in order to release detained Americans – former Marine Paul Whelan and journalist Evan Gershkovich.

Last April, the White House secured the release of American Trevor Reed, who had been held in Russia since 2019.

