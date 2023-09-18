Elena Kovalenko17:02, 18.09.23

The dictator said that oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in July-August “recovered to the level of last year.”

Against the backdrop of massive anti-Russian sanctions imposed in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the collapse of the ruble , the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, said that Russian GDP growth had reached the level of 2021 and “exceeded initial forecasts.”

As the Russian Kommersant reports, the aggressor held a meeting on the formation of the federal budget for 2024 and for the planning period of 2025 and 2026, at which he stated that oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in July-August “recovered to the level of last year.”

Putin noted that in April, GDP growth was projected at 1.2%. “But in fact, we have already exceeded this bar, and by the end of the year, GDP growth may reach the level of 2.5%, or even, perhaps, more – 2.8%,” the dictator said.

“The stage of recovery of the Russian economy is complete. We have withstood unprecedented external pressure. The sanctions onslaught of some ruling elites in the so-called Western bloc, some ruling elites in individual countries that we call unfriendly,” said the aggressor.

At the same time, the dictator still drew attention to the need to make timely decisions in connection with the weakening of the ruble. “Now one of the main problems is related to the acceleration of inflation. The main factor here is clear – the weakening of the ruble, and it is necessary to clearly understand its reasons,” the aggressor said.

