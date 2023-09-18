Russia’s Grad MLRS destroyed on Kinburn Spit

Monday, 18 September 2023, 23:56

18.09.2023 22:37

Ukrainian warriors have tracked down and destroyed Russia’s Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on the Kinburn Spit.

The relevant statement was made by Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On the Kinburn Spit, the occupiers were insidiously hiding to inflict fire damage. The damage was inflicted – on the occupiers themselves. A pile of scrap metal is what has left of the Grad MLRS,” the report states.

A reminder that, as of September 18, 2023, Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed thousands of Russian military equipment units, namely 776 multiple launch rocket systems.

Photo: illustrative

Video: Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces, Telegram

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...