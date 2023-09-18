In Russia, for the first time, a woman was sentenced in a case of failure to appear for military service during mobilization. The court did not consider pregnancy a valid reason

08:51, 18 September 2023Source:

Kommersant

The Vladikavkaz Garrison Military Court found Corporal Madina Kabaloeva guilty of failure to appear for military service during the period of mobilization. As Kommersant writes, this is the first sentence passed on a female soldier under this article of the Criminal Code.

Kabaloeva had a recommendation for temporary release from military service due to pregnancy, as well as due to the presence of a young child, issued by the medical company of her military unit. However, she did not appear before the leadership of the military unit, which became the reason for initiating a criminal case.

Kabaloeva admitted that she did not show up for duty, but, according to her, she was confident that the medical company would convey information about her condition to the command.

The prosecution, in turn, pointed out that Kabaloeva did not leave military service due to pregnancy. She continued to receive allowance and enjoy the existing benefits, the prosecutor said, therefore, she remained a serviceman and was obliged to report to the unit.

The Vladikavkaz Garrison Military Court agreed with the prosecutor, sentencing Corporal Kabaloeva to six years in a general regime colony, but took into account the fact that the defendant had a minor child and postponed execution of the sentence until 2032.

Kabaloeva’s defense appealed the verdict to a higher court. However, the judicial panel for criminal cases of the Southern District Military Court upheld the decision of the garrison court.

In the fall of 2022, against the backdrop of the mobilization announced in Russia, changes were made to the “military articles” of the Criminal Code, including tougher penalties for failure to appear and evasion of service.

