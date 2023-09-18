“I’m awaiting new figures with horror,” Z-propagandist spoke about the catastrophic losses of the Russian Federation at the front

18 September 2023

Russian propagandists are increasingly recognizing the catastrophic losses of the Russian army in Ukraine.

Russian military propagandists acknowledge the enormous losses of the Russian army in Ukraine, reporting tens of thousands of deaths under Bakhmut alone. Well-known Russian Z-propagandist Modest Kolerov admitted that he was stunned by the number of Russians killed and was awaiting with horror official information about how many Russian military personnel died during the invasion of Ukraine.

“The beloved Wagner, which took Bakhmut, lost more than 20,000 people killed. That’s a lot. We won’t discuss how many losses we have now, these are big numbers – I’m waiting with horror for the next announcement,” he said.

Kolerov, who is the editor-in-chief of a major propaganda publication in the Russian Federation, is under personal sanctions from 27 EU countries, the UK, and Ukraine for distributing propaganda during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

https://t.me/Ukraine_365News/62213

Let us note that the catastrophic losses of the Russian army have reached a scale at which even propagandists controlled by the Kremlin are beginning to actively complain about them. Axis previously reported that there were only three survivors in the 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation.

Like this: Like Loading...