I know where we are going to break through Russian defence lines – Zelenskyy

18 SEPTEMBER 2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he currently knows where the Defence Forces will be able to break through Russian defences, but he will not talk about it.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CBS

Quote from Zelenskyy: “Some people do not understand what it means to move forward where there are about 200,000 Russian troops. This is in the east of the country. This is happening today. Yes, everyone wants us to break through the defence lines. We want it very much. Breaking through the defence lines is not easy. But it will happen. I am sure of it. I cannot say where it will be faster. I can’t talk about it… I’m sorry, because I know where we are going to break through – and break through powerfully.”

Details: The President added that he hopes this will happen and believes in Ukrainian soldiers.

Background:

Commenting on the slow progress of the counteroffensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was important for the defenders to move forward, even if across a short distance, and not give the president of the aggressor country respite.

