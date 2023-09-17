Vodka, earring and walrus dance: how Kim Jong-un is entertained in Russia (photo, video)

Kateryna Girnyk12:34, 17.09.23

The North Korean dictator arrived in Russia on September 12.

The media showed how Kim Jong-un is having fun in Russia / UNIAN collage, photo by North Korean state media, screenshot from the video

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un continues to visit Russia and travel around the regions. Russian mass media told how they entertain the head of the DPRK.

In particular, the state Central Telegraph Agency of the DPRK published photos of the visit of the leader of the DPRK to Russia, among which there is a photo of Kim Jong-un in a cap with ears, shaking hands with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, and a photo of a field lunch, where Kim Jong-un is standing with a glass of vodka in his hand .

Kim Jong-un in a hat with ears / photo by North Korean state media

Kim Jong Un with vodka / photo by North Korean state media

In Vladivostok, Kim Jong-un also visited the Far Eastern University campus, the “Sleeping Beauty” ballet of the Mariinsky Theater and the oceanarium, where he watched a walrus performance.

“He reacted particularly violently to the performance of the walrus Misha,” rosZMI writes.

The published videos show that the walrus whistled a song during the performance and blew an air kiss with its flippers to the audience.

Kim Jong Un was shown a walrus performance in RussiaKim Jong Un was shown a walrus performance in Russia

Also, during his visit to Primorye, the governor of the region presented Kim Jong Un with a bulletproof vest and five Geran-25 kamikaze drones.

