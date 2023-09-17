Update: Explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol as a result of work of Ukraine’s intelligence and Navy

17 SEPTEMBER 2023

Crimean Telegram channels report on explosions in the area of Cape Fiolent in occupied Sevastopol on Sunday evening, intelligence says it was a joint operation of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) and the Ukrainian Navy.

Source: local Telegram channels, Russian Defense Ministry, sources of UP in intelligence; “governor of Sevastopol” Mikhail Razvozhayev on Telegram

Details: The pro-Russian Telegram channel ChP Sevastopol [Emergencies Sevastopol] reports that explosions were heard in the area of Fiolent.

In turn, the Telegram channel Krymskiy veter [Crimean Wind] reports that an explosion occurred on Cape Fiolent in the area of the radio-electronic signals intelligence or the air defence unit – they are located nearby.

It is also reported that ambulances with their sirens on rushed to Fiolent in Sevastopol.

CAPE FIOLENT IN SEVASTOPOL. IMAGE: GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily closed.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that at 20:30 the air defence system of the occupiers shot down two Ukrainian drones over the southwestern part of Crimea, and another one at 21:30.

UP sources in the intelligence reported that the explosions in Sevastopol are a joint special operation of Defence Intelligence and the Ukrainian Navy.

Quote: “The planned work of the DIU and the Navy continues,” the source noted.

The so-called “governor of Sevastopol” Mikhail Razvozhayev claims that the smoke in the area of the Southern Bay is a means of camouflage.

“If you see smoke in the area of the Southern Bay, don’t worry. According to the [Russian] Black Sea Fleet, they are using standardised aerosol camouflage agents. Yes, the smell is unpleasant, but it is absolutely safe. Everything is fine in the city,” he said.

