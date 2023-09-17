Ukrainian military liberated Klishchiivka near Bakhmut (photo, video)

Antonina Dolomanzhi19:08, 17.09.23

In particular, fighters of the “Lyut” brigade and other defense forces entered the village.

Ukrainian defenders freed the settlement of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region from the Russian invaders.

“Klishchiivka is ours! Fighters of the Lyut brigade, together with their comrades from the defense forces, returned the Ukrainian flag over the liberated Klishchiivka,” the brigade reported .

It is emphasized that the work on liberating Ukrainian lands from the Russian occupiers continues.

The release of Klishchiivka was also confirmed to journalists by the head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilya Yevlash.

Fighters of the “Lyut” brigade entered Klishchiivka / photo t.me/Tsaplienko

As UNIAN reported, in recent weeks, the Ukrainian military has had some successes near Bakhmut. In particular, a few days ago, the Armed Forces conducted a successful assault and freed Andriivka .

Subsequently, the General Staff repeatedly reported that Ukrainian fighters were pushing the Russians out of Klishchiivka and were having success there.

On September 8, Major of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, deputy commander of the 3rd OShBr, Maksym Zhorin, reported that in the Bakhmut area, Ukrainian military forces are pushing the Russians out of Klishchiivka and more than half of the settlement is already under the control of the Defense Forces.

Today, September 17, messages about the final liberation of the settlement began to spread in social networks. In particular, the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, published a photo of fighters of the “Lyut” and “Tsunami” assault brigades holding the Ukrainian flag against the background of a church, which is probably located in Klishchiivka.

