Veronika Prokhorenko15:35, 17.09.23

It is a strategic object with the Russian Air Force in the Kaluga region.

The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a third strike against the strategically important airport of Russia Shaikivtsi (Kaluga region).

On Sunday, September 17, rosZMI was noted for its panicked statements. In particular, the Telegram channel Mash reports that the attack was “unsuccessful”.

The Russian Federation says that Ukraine used drones to attack the airfield.

“According to our information, the Ukrainian kamikaze drone intercepted and destroyed the Mi-28 helicopters,” the message reads.

