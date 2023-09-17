Trump received a “refrain” from Putin for promising to end the war

Veronika Prokhorenko18:41, 17.09.23

The former US leader had an “exchange” of speculative statements about Ukraine with Putin.

As you know, during the current presidential election campaign, the American politician was remembered for the thesis that he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours if he were in the White House again. Recently, this thesis was evaluated by the leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, which did not escape Trump’s attention, writes Politico .

Actually, this question was raised by NBC journalist Kristen Walker during an interview with Trump “Meet the Press”, which was released on Sunday.

She quoted Putin’s phrase: “We definitely hear how Mr. Trump declares the ability to solve all pressing issues in a few days, including the Ukrainian crisis. This cannot but please.”

In response, Trump was delighted by such praise from Putin.

“I like that he said that. Because it means I’m saying the right thing,” Trump told a reporter.

