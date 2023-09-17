“They got a good kick in the teeth”: the Ukrainian Armed Forces explained why the occupiers slowed down the offensive in the Kupyansk direction

09.17.2023

The offensive of the invaders in the Kupyansk direction of the front slowed down. Probably, the Russian invaders are regrouping after they received a fair beating from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The head of the press service of the Eastern Group of Forces, Ilya Yevlash, spoke about this on September 17 during a telethon. According to him, the Defense Forces gave a worthy rebuff to the enemy, in particular, near Novoyehorivka, Svatovsky district, Luhansk region.

“First of all, this is due to the fact that they (the occupiers – Ed.) got a good beating near Novoegorovka. And secondly, it seems to me that this is due to the formation of their units. They will regroup after receiving the nuts from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ” said Yevlash.

The representative of the Eastern Group of Forces added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing for different scenarios, and intelligence is constantly working to identify the plans of the aggressor.

