Lyudmila Zhernovskaya23:40, 17.09.23

His call sign was “Danube”.

During the war in Ukraine, the commander of the 31st Ulyanovsk Airborne Assault Brigade of the Russian Army, Andrei Kondrashkin, was eliminated.

This was reported by “Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Guard for the DPR” Alexander Khodakovsky in his Telegram channel . He writes that he learned about the death of the colonel with the call sign “Danube” today. The collaborator does not provide other details.

Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky noted that this brigade took part in the occupation of Crimea and the capture of Ilovaisk in 2014. In addition, the invaders took part in the battles for Gostomel.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...