Powerful explosions are heard in Sevastopol

Lyudmila Zhernovska21:16, 17.09.23

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the downing of drones.

In the evening of September 17, powerful explosions are heard in occupied Sevastopol . Local Telegram channels write about it.

At 7:26 p.m., the operative channel of the road information center on the situation on the road approaches to the Crimean bridge reported in Telegram about the temporary blocking of traffic on it.

At 8:20 p.m., the network reported that after the explosion in the area of ​​Cape Fiolent, a fire was seen. After that, the locals continued to hear loud explosions, ambulances drove towards Fiolent with their sirens on.

As of 21:12, the public reports that the explosions continue. The occupation authorities have not yet commented on what is happening.

Information is being updated…

Updated at 9:30 p.m.: Drones are reported to be attacking the city, with locals hearing them in the sky.

Updated at 9:25 p.m.: The Russian Ministry of Defense said that around 8:30 p.m. air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the southwestern part of Crimea.

The network continues to report new explosions, Russian air defense is operating in the Fiolent area.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...