Powerful explosions are heard in Sevastopol

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the downing of drones.
In the evening of September 17, powerful explosions are heard in occupied Sevastopol . Local Telegram channels write about it.
At 7:26 p.m., the operative channel of the road information center on the situation on the road approaches to the Crimean bridge reported in Telegram about the temporary blocking of traffic on it.
At 8:20 p.m., the network reported that after the explosion in the area of Cape Fiolent, a fire was seen. After that, the locals continued to hear loud explosions, ambulances drove towards Fiolent with their sirens on.
As of 21:12, the public reports that the explosions continue. The occupation authorities have not yet commented on what is happening.
Updated at 9:30 p.m.: Drones are reported to be attacking the city, with locals hearing them in the sky.
Updated at 9:25 p.m.: The Russian Ministry of Defense said that around 8:30 p.m. air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the southwestern part of Crimea.
The network continues to report new explosions, Russian air defense is operating in the Fiolent area.
Updated at 21:43: The strike could have been carried out in the area of the St. George’s Monastery, where the 475th separate electronic warfare center of the Russian Federation is stationed, writes OSINTtechnical .
Updated at 21:45: A photograph of a large-scale fire in the center of Sevastopol is published online.
Updated at 22:00: Ukrainskaya Pravda’s intelligence source reported that the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Ukrainian Naval Forces are conducting a joint operation in Sevastopol.
Meanwhile, the Crimean Wind channel writes that explosions were heard in the area of Fiolentovskoye Highway (Avtobat stop). “There is a Russian air defense military unit there, armed with the S-400 Triumph air defense system,” they note.