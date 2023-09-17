Lavrov claims US is waging war against Russia

Sergei Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, has commented in a peculiar way on the probable intentions of the US government to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles.

Source: Lavrov’s statement in an interview with Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin, as cited by European Pravda

Details: The Russian foreign minister repeated his typical thesis that the US decision to provide Ukraine with ATACMS “will not change the essence of what is happening.”

Quote: “What is happening is that Ukraine has been prepared, for many years, in order to use its bodies to fight for the strategic defeat of Russia,” Lavrov added.

“No matter what they (the United States – ed..) say, they are leading this war; they are putting up weapons, ammunition, intelligence data, data from satellites. They are waging war against us,” the Russian minister summed up.

Russia has repeatedly used the propagandist cliché that the “collective West” is at war with it to justify its inability to achieve its own aggressive military goals in Ukraine.

Czech Chief of the General Staff Karel Řehka has said that there is a possibility of war between Russia and NATO. At the same time, Alliance officials have constantly emphasised that they are making efforts to prevent such an escalation.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/09/17/7420183/

Like this: Like Loading...