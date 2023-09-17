Kadyrov died: the Kremlin raised its wings because of the news from Chechnya, – rosZMI (photo, video)

Veronika Prokhorenko19:32, 17.09.23

The opposition leader Abubakar Yangulbaev announced the death of the Chechen leader. There is a very strange situation in the building of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Moscow.

In Moscow, the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, probably died after a vigorous morning run , which his press service tried to deceive everyone on the morning of September 17 because of rumors that he was in a coma.

Chechen oppositionist Abubakar Yangulbayev announced Kadyrov’s death in Telegram . Against the background of this news, the Kremlin raised helicopters, motorcades of the Chechen elite are converging on Kadyrov’s hospital, reports the VChK-OGPU project .

“Two helicopters took off from the side of the Kremlin in the direction of Vnukovo one after the other,” the message reads.

Кремль підняв літаки через ймовірну смерть КадироваThe Kremlin raised the planes because of the alleged death of Kadyrov

There is also a strange situation near the Central Clinical Hospital of Moscow. Kadyrov’s “friends” drive there in expensive cars: a Maybach, a Porsche Cayenne, four Gelendwagens, two BMWs, and so on are spotted there in just one hour.

“One by one, expensive cars with Chechen license plates or those of other subjects, but with Chechen residents in the cabin, drive into the main Kremlin hospital,” the project states.

© photo t.me/vchkogpu

It is clarified that the Chechen elite are allowed into the building of the Central Bank without inspection, while other visitors are thoroughly checked.

Earlier it was reported that it was in this hospital that Kadyrov was tried to be cured of a fatal disease.

