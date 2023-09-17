Domestic diesel train DPKr-3 will run from Lviv to Rava-Ruska

After the Rava-Ruska – Warsaw train services are launched, a Ukrainian-made DPKr-3 diesel train will run on the route between Rava-Ruska and Lviv.

Such information was announced in JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” in response to the request of the Central Railway Station , reports Promyslovy Portal .

The company noted that they will not remove the diesel train from some other route, as it was set aside after maintenance specifically for use on a new route.

JSC UZ also confirmed that the Rava-Ruska – Warsaw route will be served by rolling stock of the Polish company SKPL.

It should be noted that trains between the Ukrainian border station and the capital of Poland intend to start in the fall. A convenient transfer to trains that will take passengers to Lviv will be organized at the Rava-Ruska station.

