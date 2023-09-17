☝️ Momument in Tbilisi, #Georgia 🇬🇪 dedicated to #Ukraine hero Oleksandr Macievskyi 🇺🇦

Marijn Markus

💔 The man from the 163rd Battalion Who was 𝐞𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 for saying ‘Slava Ukraini!’

📸 The #video of this crime became known worldwide Turning Oleksandr into a symbol of resistance Against the 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫 of the invaders.

🚨 A 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫 many others, like Georgia, know all too well. As 𝟐𝟎% of Georgia remains occupied by Russia to this day.

Oleksandr died a hero, but his memory, his heroism And his final words are eternal.

📸 Photo by Yulia Ovcharenko

#Culture #Military #Motivation #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦





In December 2022, Oleksandr was ruthlessly murdered by the Russians. Not by Putin. By Russian soldiers, Soldiers who came to do the same To untold numbers of innocents in Ukraine.

Marketing & Advertising Executive

God has a special place in heaven for heroes who stand up for human rights. Eternal love to Oleksandr.

Glory to the heroes🇺🇦

Ps. He’s got a special place reserved for those who commit war crimes, torture, rape and execute good men and women too. Going down P🔥

Head of Export Department at KYOTO DIAMOND TOOLS UKRAINE2d

There is another heart breaking monument installed in Kharkiv and devoted to all children killed by ruzzists. “Little angels who met human cruelty so early and, unfortunately, will never become adults.

