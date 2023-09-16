Russians in Crimea are selling Zelenskyi’s apartment and another 100 stolen objects

Olena Kovalenko14:23, 16.09.23

Eight auction procedures for the sale of stolen Ukrainian real estate have already been held in Crimea, and sales contracts worth more than 815 million rubles have been concluded.

The occupying authorities of the annexed Crimea announced their intention to sell about 100 Ukrainian real estate objects.

As the so-called Speaker of the State Council of Crimea, Volodymyr Konstantinov, reported in Telegram , eight auction procedures for the sale of stolen Ukrainian real estate have already been held in Crimea and sales contracts worth over 815 million rubles have been concluded.

“In the near future, it is planned to sell about 100 objects of nationalized property. These are residential premises, including the apartment of the Zelenskys, sanatorium-resort objects, trade and commercial premises. From their implementation, revenues in the amount of more than 800 million rubles are planned for the budget of the Republic “, Konstantinov noted.

Notices for the sale of four residential premises are posted at open auctions. From their implementation, revenues of about 27 million rubles are planned for the budget of Crimea.

