Russia ‘disaster’ as it is nearly running out of fuel with crippling war sanctions biting

In a major embarrassment for Putin’s Russia, ministers have admitted that fuel shortages could spell “disaster” for this year’s farming, while oil companies sell abroad to make money.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has led to them nearly running out of fuel and food, as crippling sanctions continue to isolate them.

Since the start of Moscow’s “special military operation” on February 24 last year, the West has slammed Vladimir Putin with sanctions on oil and other key exports.

While Russia has its own supply of oil and gas, state-run media has admitted the country is facing fuel shortages nationwide.

And as firms sell Russian oil overseas to make more money, ministers are warning of a “disaster” for farmers.

On September 6, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said fuel shortages are threatening to disrupt fall harvesting and sowing.

“We already have problems with the availability [of fuel],” he said according to state-run news agency Intermix.

“We will now stop harvesting, and we will not sow winter crops. It will be a disaster.

“Maybe it’s time to temporarily stop exports of oil products until we stabilize the situation on the domestic market.”

Oil and gas analyst Mikhail Krutikhin also told independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta it is better for Russian firms to “export as much as possible and get at least some money there”.

He added: “Moreover, this is happening throughout the country; even in the Far East, fuel shortages have begun to be felt.

“They export everything that is possible.”

Konstantin Sonin, a Russian-born political economist from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, told Newsweek: “Western sanctions seriously disrupt the Russian economy.

“At the very least, they increase production costs for Russian enterprises.”

