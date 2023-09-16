Kolomoisky’s bail was increased to almost four billion hryvnia

Bail in the amount of 3 billion 891 million hryvnia was assigned by the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv to the Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky.

Thus, the amount of bail for the businessman, who was already informed of the third suspicion in the Privatbank case, increased almost eight times – from 509 million to 3.8 billion hryvnia.

The prosecutor of the Bureau of Economic Security (BEB) filed a petition to increase the amount of bail in this new case to more than 5.8 billion hryvnia, Suspilne reports.

The prosecutor noted that Kolomoisky renounced his Ukrainian citizenship and is now an Israeli citizen, so there is a risk that he will flee abroad, and will also interfere with the investigation and influence witnesses.

Kolomoisky’s defense argued that the amount of bail was unreasonable because the BEB prosecutor did not provide evidence that his client could pay such an amount. The lawyer also called the risks unreasonable, since Kolomoisky is already in custody.

Let us remind you that the first suspicion in the case of fraud and laundering of property obtained by criminal means was handed over to Kolomoisky on September 2 . On the same day, the Shevchenkovsky District Court of Kiev chose a measure of restraint for him in the form of detention with the possibility of bail of more than 509 million UAH .

On September 7, Kolomoisky and five other people were informed of suspicion of embezzlement of PrivatBank funds in the amount of more than UAH 9.2 billion.

The oligarch received the third suspicion in the Privatbank case on September 15, while in a pre-trial detention center. He is suspected of embezzling bank funds in the amount of 5.8 billion hryvnia.

