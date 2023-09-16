It’s up to Ukrainians how they use ATACMS – Blinken

16 SEPTEMBER 2023

The United States and Germany are discussing the transfer of ATACMS and Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that it is up to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to decide how they will use the US missiles.

Source: joint press conference of Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock; European Pravda

Details: Blinken, commenting on the possibility of providing ATACMS missiles, noted that when transferring each weapons system to Ukraine, a number of factors are taken into account.

“Ukrainians should be able to use them effectively. Also, new complex systems require maintenance, and, of course, we do this. They need to be able to maintain them on time, and this doesn’t happen automatically. And then they should fit into a holistic military programme that makes sense to help Ukraine achieve its goals,” the Secretary of State stressed.

He added that the way Ukrainians use these weapons is “their business”.

“And it’s up to them to make decisions about what can be most effective when it comes to restoring their territorial integrity. In line with our own policy, we do not encourage or allow the use of our weapons systems outside of Ukraine. But again, this is the decision of Ukraine,” Blinken said.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/09/16/7420059/

Like this: Like Loading...