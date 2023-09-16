Angela Bachevska23:22, 16.09.23

At the same time, the Russian Federation is ready to accept children from the DPRK for education.

The Governor of the Primorsky Krai of Russia, Oleg Kozhemyako, suggested sending Russian schoolchildren to North Korea ( DPRK ) for a “remedial vacation”.

“We will certainly discuss (with the leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un, – UNIAN) a wide range of issues. In particular, the prospects of friendly exchanges by school groups for health recreation,” he wrote in Telegram, commenting on the arrival of the leader of the DPRK in Primorye .

At the same time, the Primorsky Krai is ready to accept children from the DPRK to study in choreographic and music schools.

“I think we will be happy to accept [North] Korean children to study here, in our choreographic and music schools, so that in the future, perhaps, they will replenish our Russian ballet with their own masters,” Kozhemyako is quoted as saying by a Russian propaganda resource ” TASS “.

