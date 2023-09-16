“I get along well with Putin”: Trump decided to brag about his relationship with the head of the Kremlin

Iryna Pohorila20:51, 16.09.23

At the same time, he noted that Putin has 1,700 nuclear missiles, so it is very important to understand him.

Former US President Donald Trump “gets along very well” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This statement was made by Trump himself in an interview on the NBC channel, the Voice of America reports . “I got along with Putin, got along very well. And that’s good. Not bad. He has 1,700 nuclear missiles. That’s right, it’s good to get along – it’s normal,” said the former US president.

At the same time, during the interview, Trump was reminded of Russia’s bombing of maternity homes in Ukraine, the kidnapping of Ukrainian children, and the mass burials of Ukrainians killed by the Russians. “It’s terrible,” Trump expressed his attitude to this, but emphasized that he has a “very good relationship” with Putin.

“No one has been tougher on Russia than I am,” he believes.

In this interview, Trump repeated what he said on Fox News in July that “Putin loves Ukraine very much.” “It’s the apple of his eye,” Trump said, describing Putin’s obsession with Ukraine.

And the ex-president repeated again that he would have been able to prevent the war, because he could have gathered Putin and Zelensky in the same cabinet.

Trump’s position on the war in Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump, who is running for this position again, has advocated the cancellation of military aid to Ukraine several times. He also stated that Ukraine should give part of its territories to the Russian Federation.

And on September 13, former CIA director John Brennan said that it is critical for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Donald Trump wins the 2024 US presidential election .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...