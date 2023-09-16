DEVASTATING BATTLE! Russian 72nd Brigade CEASES TO EXIST. | War in Ukraine Explained

Day 569: Sep 15

Today, the biggest news comes from the east.

First of all, Ukrainians finally established total control over Klishchiivka. Previously, I told you that Ukrainians cut off Russian forces from supplies and encircled and destroyed a group of soldiers in the northern part of the village, however, it was still too dangerous to establish a permanent presence, as Russians were constantly conducting counterattacks from the railways. Russian forces tried to support these attacks with the most advanced tanks in the Russian Army – T-90, however, Ukrainian drone operators were tightly controlling the area, and the moment Russian tanks got within 4 km of the village, they were promptly hunted down with kamikaze drones. Soon, Ukrainian fighters released a video from Klishchiivka, confirming that they are present in the northern part of the village.

Secondly, today it was finally confirmed that Ukrainian forces established 100% control over Andriivka. And while the control over the northern part of Klishchiivka was basically a matter of time because Ukrainians controlled all fortifications and cut off Russian supplies, the battle for Andriivka was extremely tough.

As previously reported, Ukrainian forces conducted a pincer movement by opening two axes of advance. Even though Ukrainians breached the Russian defense along the railways and established positions on the Russian side of the rails, retaining these bridgeheads was extremely difficult.

Firstly, Russian forces obviously understood that they were being cut off from supplies, which is why they were desperately sending one assault unit after another to push Ukrainians away from their newly captured positions. Recently released footage shows how Russian soldiers approach the Ukrainian position in the tree lines south of Andriivka. Ukrainian fighters released a video showing how they are defending against Russian counterattacks to keep the fire control over the supply lines and restrict the amount of ammunition and reinforcement to the main fortification.

The second reason why taking Andriivka was extremely difficult lies in the fact that Russians created a powerful bunker right near the village. Ukrainians tried to shell it and cause the whole thing to collapse, however, it did not really work. The bunker was quite safe, which is why Russians could keep plenty of soldiers and ammunition to protect not only the railway embankment but also the village itself. Unfortunately for Russians, the shortage of resources kicked in nonetheless because after Ukrainians conducted a pincer movement, Russians in Andriivka appeared in the operational encirclement.

The commander of the famous Ukrainian 3rd Assault Brigade reported that over the last 2 days, they liquidated the commander of reconnaissance of the Russian 72nd Brigade, the commanders of all battalions of the same brigade, and almost the whole personnel with officers and many pieces of equipment.

Today, the Ukrainian commander of the 2nd Battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade saw that they had established tight control over the region, and completely drained Russian forces, and decided to precipitate the operation. He took a drone with a loudspeaker and made an announcement to the remaining Russian troops in the area. He said that Ukrainians had established control over all positions, which is why resistance was futile. He’d offered the remaining Russians to surrender only because Ukrainians need troops for prisoner exchanges. He’d given Russians 10 minutes and said that if the Russians would not take this chance, Ukrainians would launch the final stage of the operation and destroy everyone. As a result, many Russian units surrendered. Those units that refused to surrender were shortly eliminated in the final attack.

Overall, today, Ukrainians liberated 2 more settlements and moved the front line further east. The Russian defense line along the railway embankment was breached in at least 4 places and is gradually falling apart. Right now, Ukrainians are solidifying control over new positions and storming the remaining Russian positions along the rails, while Russian forces in Kurdiumivka and Ozarianivka are anxiously waiting for their turn.

