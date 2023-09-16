As a result of the attack on Sevastopol, 8 ships of the Russian Federation could be affected

16.09.23

During the attack on Sevastopol, a Russian amphibious assault ship and a submarine were damaged / photo from social networks

According to unconfirmed data, as a result of the attack on the Sevastopol Naval Plant , which repairs Russian ships, 8 enemy ships may be affected. Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military and Legal Research, said this on the air of the telethon .

In general, according to him, this attack, which was on the Sevastopol plant, will go down as one of the important pages in the history of this war. He reminded that as a result of the strike, the new submarine of the Russians was destroyed, and this is significant.

“And I can also say that according to the data, which is still unconfirmed, 8 ships and submarines could have been damaged. This level is currently being studied. Two are known for sure – this is what has been established. The rest are currently being studied. Plus, the dry dock itself was damaged,” said Musienko.

According to him, the capabilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation are decreasing in Crimea every day and the work will continue.

“There are two goals of what is happening now in Crimea. The first is the establishment of dominance by Ukrainian forces in the northwestern waters of the Black Sea. The second is the reduction of the enemy’s defense potential. Regarding the second task, I think that soon we will see more devastating consequences for the enemy. Because their air defense system is destroyed, which means that the road is cleared for the actions of our aviation, missiles, and drones,” the expert noted.

Musienko noted that it is also about reducing Russia’s ability to use Kalibr missiles and to operate in the Black Sea.

“And then, of course, there will be work to reduce the volume of their warehouses with ammunition and their ability to effectively defend themselves in the southern direction. And this should really help our units on the front lines,” said Musienko about the purpose of the current attacks on military facilities in the occupied Crimea .

He added that the recapture of the “Boyka towers” is also a sign of this systematic work of our forces, which continues in the Black Sea. He reminded that the Russians’ system was placed on the towers, with the help of which they monitored the surface water area of ​​the Black Sea. Now the enemy is deprived of such an opportunity.

The attack on the dry dock in Sevastopol and the return of the Boyka towers.

As UNIAN reported, during the attack on the Sevastopol Shipyard on September 13, the Russian amphibious assault ship “Minsk” and the submarine “Rostov-on-Don” were damaged. “Minsk” is completely destroyed. According to experts, both vessels were in the final stages of repair, on which the Russians spent a total of about 40 million rubles.

On the night of September 14, the Russian S-400 “Triumph” anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed for the second time in the occupied Crimea . It happened in the Yevpatoria region. It is known that this complex is one of the key components of the enemy air defense system on the occupied peninsula. For the first time, such a system was hit on Cape Tarkhankut on August 23.

On September 11, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine reported that all four drilling platforms – “Petro Godovanets” and “Ukraine”, as well as SPBU “Tavrida” and “Syvash” – had been returned to the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These so-called “Boyka rigs” are gas and oil drilling platforms that belong to Ukraine and are currently located near the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea. Russia seized them after the annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and used them for military purposes, in particular, to house radar equipment.

https://www.unian.ua/war/vnaslidok-ataki-na-sevastopol-mogli-buti-urazheni-8-korabliv-rf-ekspert-12395139.html

Like this: Like Loading...