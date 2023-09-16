𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐚𝐳𝐢 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞

Yana Rudenko

My super power is being Ukrainian

Sept 15

🇺🇦 President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky met with dozens of Chabad rabbis in Ukraine on Thursday ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

There are already 13,000 guests from Israel. In total, up to 30,000 pilgrims are expected.

“I will try to take care of Israelis on their way to Uman. But if Israel were to send Iron Dome, there would be a way to protect those Israelis,’ President Zelenskyy.

“He said he told Netanyahu that there is a shortage of bomb shelters, but if Israel would help Ukraine, there would be no need for the shelters” as one of the rabbis shared to The Times of Israel. 🇺🇦 🤨 🇮🇱

In Uman, there is the tomb of the Tzaddik Nachman, which is one of the most revered holy sites and a place of pilgrimage for followers of the so-called Bratslav Hasidic tradition. All Jews who belong to this Hasidic tradition consider it their duty to visit the tomb of the tzaddik Nachman at least once in their lifetime.

It doesn’t appear that they truly value this place if they are taking minimal action to protect it.

I would like to remind you 💥 On April 28, 2023, russian forces launched a missile strike on Uman. A residential nine-story building was hit. 🩸 24 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐝, including six children, 28 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 and 179 people were left without home

💥 On June 8, 2023, there was also a missile attack with two russian “Kalibr” missiles on a supermarket in Uman. It struck both civilian and industrial targets. 10 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝

Israel is one of the countries that tries to sit on two chairs at the same time.

Source: https://www.timesofisrael.com/zelensky-meets-chabad-rabbis-ahead-of-rosh-hashanah-calls-for-more-israeli-support/ https://x.com/Lazar_Berman/status/1702360803532210484?s=20

Lets not forget the Russians almost hit the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine in Herson with shells while he was volunteering to help the victims of the flooding after the Kakhovka Dam was blown up by the same invaders. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4xFpqCMy5o

Yes, Israel does want to sit on all chairs available at the table. Israel behaves in the middle east like the Nazi’s behaved in WW-II. Now Israel is doing acting up against the Palestines etc. Again the rest of the world only has words to sometimes defend the position of the Palestines but still supports Israel overall. Since you cannot be Switzerland (neutral) the rest of the world “kind of” stands with Israel. Like Russia, Israel does what Israel thinks it should because it knows that the world still feels guilty about what happened in WW-II so we will stand with Israel eventually. This has to stop! I respect every human life but if one of them doesn’t show respect to all human life they immediately lose my respect for them and with that my support etc. You can’t be a little pregnant, you either are or not! #SlavaUkraini

Descendants of victims of the Holodomor and Holocaust are called Nazi by Russia. Cool and normal.

Yana, Your advice on both propaganda issues for Ukraine 🇺🇦 is legitimate and essential 💯 🚫Propaganda/Fake news 1 ‘Nazi Ukraine’🚫 Ever since the start of Ruzzian invasion of Ukraine, and even before, there were stories circulating via social media channels, especially Telegram, that claimed many Ukrainians were adherents of Nazism. 🇷🇺 propagandists continue to widely post and spread alleged ‘evidence’ online❗️ Of course every ‘evidence’ was proven WRONG by fact-checking 👆 Together and united for the truth 🇺🇦🤝🌎 Together and united against all 🇷🇺 propaganda and brainwashing ⛔️✊️ 🚫Propaganda/Fake news 2 ‘Ukraine Antisemitism’🚫 Ruzzian propaganda often uses the Jewish issue to divide Ukrainians and Jews❗️ https://www.ukrinform.net/amp/rubric-society/3761361-putin-and-jews-how-russia-is-heading-for-state-antisemitism.html Ukrainian 🇺🇦 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the first Jewish leader of an European state who speaks openly about his own Jewishness 👏 Nonetheless, Israel 🇮🇱 disappointed Ukraine 🇺🇦 with no military support until now 👎 https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/02/06/israel-ukraine-war-russia-hawk-air-defense-netanyahu

