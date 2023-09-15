Washington will send ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine this fall, – WSJ

Artem Budrin17:21, 15.09.23

2 min.776

The issue is being considered at the highest level.

The US is close to approving the transfer of ATACMS long-range missile systems to Ukraine . These missiles can turn the tide of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive.

According to The Wall Street Journal , US President Joe Biden is ready to sign a decree on providing ATACMS missiles to Kiev. The publication clarified that at first it will be a small batch of missiles in quantity. This is due to the fact that the Pentagon cannot weaken its internal reserves.

They note that the Biden administration is interested in accelerating the Ukrainian counter-offensive in order to “knock out” the Russians from southern Ukraine. At the same time, the White House is counting on promises from the Ukrainian authorities not to use ATACMS for attacks on Russian territory.

The Americans may transfer ATACMS to Ukraine this fall.

Let us recall that the media wrote about Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the United States to meet with Joe Biden . State leaders are expected to hold a working meeting next week.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius predicted when a decision would be made to transfer Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine . He noted that Berlin would announce the verdict within one to two weeks.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...