The United States will increase the monthly production of 155-mm artillery shells

The United States now produces 28 thousand shells per month.

The United States is going to increase the monthly production of 155-mm artillery shells to 100 thousand pieces.

“We are going to reach the level of 100,000 per month in 2025. Just 6-8 months ago we were producing 14 thousand shells per month, today it is 28 thousand,” said the Pentagon’s chief weapons buyer, Bill LaPlante, as quoted by Reuters .

It is noted that the demand for 155-mm artillery shells increased sharply after the start of a full-scale war by the Russian Federation against Ukraine in February 2022. Allied supplies for their own defense ran out due to the active supply of ammunition to Kyiv. Ukraine’s armed forces, which are repelling Russian aggression, fire thousands of shells a day.

