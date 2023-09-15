The head of Chechnya Kadyrov is in a coma, Moscow doctors are currently powerless to do anything

09.15.2023

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been in a coma for several days . He was taken by plane to Moscow , but the doctors there were unable to help, after which Kadyrov was returned to Chechnya. Now they are planning to transfer him for treatment abroad, most likely to the UAE.

This is reported by OBOZREVATEL sources in the Chechen diaspora. According to them, after Moscow doctors were unable to bring Kadyrov out of his coma, they decided to entrust his treatment to foreign doctors.

Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrey Yusov, in an exclusive comment to OBOZREVATEL, confirmed the information about Kadyrov’s serious condition. According to him, diseases that he had suffered from for a long time have worsened in the head of Chechnya. This is not about injuries; other data needs clarification.

Earlier, information about Kadyrov’s coma was disseminated by Chechen opposition channels without providing any confirmation.

At the same time, rumors that the head of Chechnya is seriously ill have been circulating for several months . Back in March 2023, the German newspaper Bild, citing the former Deputy Prime Minister of Chechnya Akhmad Zakayev, now living in exile, wrote that Kadyrov has a serious kidney disease and he brought a doctor from the UAE to Chechnya because he does not trust Moscow doctors.

The network also drew attention to the sudden changes in Kadyrov’s appearance, in particular the severe swelling of his face and a medical device on his finger.

His illness was indirectly confirmed by one of Kadyrov’s sons, who posted an emotional video about how hard it is to lose a father.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, Kadyrov repeatedly tried to refute rumors about his illness, while stating that “he still doesn’t want to live long.”

In May 2023, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, confirmed that the head of Chechnya has health problems. He said that Kadyrov suffers from drug addiction, although at first he used drugs as doping.

https://news.obozrevatel.com/russia/glava-chechni-kadyirov-v-kome-rossijskie-vrachi-bessilnyi-chto-to-sdelat-istochnik.htm?_gl=116ygi4o_gaMTgzNTExMzYwLjE2ODU5NzkxODI._ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5NDgwMjUxMC40NS4wLjE2OTQ4MDI1MTAuNjAuMC4w&_ga=2.7532082.1629383976.1694789828-183511360.1685979182

