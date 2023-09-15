Surovikin was spotted in Algeria (photo)

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya18:59, 15.09.23

General “Armageddon” arrived with a delegation from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Russian General Sergei Surovikin was spotted in Algeria. The first pictures of him were published by the Gray Zone channel, which is close to the Russian private company Wagner.

Kommersant writes that Surovikin came to Algeria as part of a delegation from the Russian Ministry of Defense. Their “sources” stated that “the country’s leadership attaches great importance to the eastern direction in the implementation of foreign policy.”

“Trust remains in Surovikin at the highest level and it is possible that the general’s trip may be connected with his possible appointment to a position that will be related to work in the eastern direction,” the statement says.

General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Russian State Duma Committee on Defense, told SHOT that “it is too early to draw conclusions whether he will be able to realize himself in Africa for the benefit of the Motherland.”

