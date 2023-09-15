Several posts from the FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

Sept 15

Comment from Tony Higgs:

It doesn’t bring justice for the murder of 4 year old Liza does it ? No one was killed in the attack on sevastapol port. A good result destroying the sub, but i don’t think it will bring any comfort or consolation for the grieving family who lost their daughter. 💙💛🇺🇦🇬🇧

📌📌Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republicans in the US Senate, highlighted the unprecedented level of oversight the United States is conducting regarding aid to Ukraine. He rejected the idea of some that Washington does not closely monitor the funds allocated to Ukraine.

McConnell stressed that the United States likely has a much fuller understanding of how Ukraine uses weapons supplied by the United States and its allies than any other partner country. He stressed that Ukraine is very different from countries like Iraq or Afghanistan and is a modern democracy firmly committed to integration with the West.

The senator also noted that Russia’s escalation in the previous year had led to significant changes in Ukraine’s approach to corruption.

He personally requested the presence of an official from the office that oversees American aid to the Pentagon, the State Department and USAID to appear before the senators. He also said that the United States currently has no evidence that Ukraine misused American funds.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy :

I held a meeting with Prime Minister Shmyhal and Minister of Finance Marchenko on next year’s budget. I outlined the key parameters – what should be prioritized in the state budget.

The key is to protect our state and people. Defense and security are the first priority, and the funding for defense and security will be at least at the level of this year.

Next year, we will add significant budget funds for the defense industry – for the production of weapons in Ukraine. And for the drones. Both for the purchase of what is needed abroad and for the Ukrainian production.

A separate budget priority is to support our veterans.

We also keep social expenditures as a priority. There will be a plus for the education system, primarily to support teachers and lecturers.

We are investing the necessary funds in digitalization, including our Mriia, a new tool for children, parents, and teachers that we have already presented in advance.

Of course, there will be a significant indexation of pensions – we plan to do it in March, as required by law.

But, in addition to all this, we place a very important economic emphasis in the budget. We are adding incentives for the economy – production, jobs, investments. All the things needed to help Ukraine recover faster.

I instructed the Prime Minister to prepare the basis for raising the minimum wage in Ukraine in the first half of next year.

Absolutely all elements of state work must be adjusted so that we can determine the timing of the end of this war here in Ukraine ourselves. With our victory. Our weapons that will reach all the goals necessary for Ukraine. Our economy that will be able to provide Ukrainians with the jobs they need. Social functions of the state that must be fulfilled. State functionality, especially digital functionality, which must become more advanced than anywhere else in Europe. All these are our tools to bring Ukraine’s victory closer.

BBC:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House when he visits the US next week, US media report.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-66816333

EXPLAINED: What You Need to Know About Putin’s Meeting with Kim Jong Un

Kyiv Post

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/21600?fbclid=IwAR3F-vtxEpQgBFAOkI-ZPPwGy56NnrpDt4HvjqSgkUn4xd8FlrMROrXi6Ts_aem_AUTq2HqIB-AmhleFwUjfLE2yGWs3V7PzYdBxkYww2MD-1O54BmXFpbDeyf5JfM53w_0

Arnold Smit:

Dictators beeing dictators 😉

Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz:

Missing in the lineup is Xi!

After Kim-Putin meeting, what happens next?

DW News:

https://fb.watch/n3zH0CXWHd/?mibextid=v7YzmG

