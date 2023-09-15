Sean Penn, “Superpower” co-director, says Zelenskyy changed as Russia invaded: “Like he was born for this”

BY ANALISA NOVAK
SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 / 11:43 AM / CBS NEWS
Two-time Academy Award winner Sean Penn was with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when Russia invaded Ukraine — as he filmed a documentary that was intended to be about a comedy superstar-turned-president but ended up being about an existential threat to democracy.
Penn said Zelenskyy changed that day in February last year, and he noticed the shift when the two were together in the bunker of the presidential palace during the start of the invasion.
“I met him the day before and .. when he entered the room on the day of the invasion, to our cameras, … it felt like he was born for this .. and it was a seamless rise,” Penn told “CBS Mornings” on Wednesday. “It was a different person, cellularly, than the one I had met the day before. And he had — and has — as the Ukrainian people do, just complete resolve.”
Video interview with Sean Penn here:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sean-penn-superpower-documentary-zelenskyy-changed-russian-invasion-ukraine-war/
One comment
His description of being there with Zel when the fiend putler unleashed genocide is moving and powerful.
I had no idea he was with him at that time.
I’m not normally a person who is impressed with the integrity of members of the acting profession, but Zel has changed that forever. He is a truly great man.
And congratulations to Mr Penn, who also comes out of this very well.