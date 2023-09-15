Ruins and scorched land: what liberated Andriivka looks like after the occupation (PHOTOFACT)

Print version

Photoof the liberated village of Andriivka in the Donetsk oblast, freed from occupiers, hasbeen published online. Military journalist Andriy Tsaplienko commented on the photo on September 15, saying, “This is Andriivka, which is now under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. These are ruins and scorched land. Damnedrussian bastards”.

As previously reported, Ukrainian defenders have taken control of Andriivka in the Donetsk oblast on the Bakhmut direction.

