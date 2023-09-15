Partisans found a secret Russian repair plant in Crimea

09/15/23

Military facility in Yevpatoria / photo “Atesh”

The partisans discovered an aircraft repair plant of the Russian invaders in occupied Yevpatoria.

Pictures of the object were published on the Telegram channel of the partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars “Atesh”. According to them, on the territory of this plant there are two large boxes in which the occupiers repair damaged equipment.

Despite the small volumes and the fact that the equipment arrives there with minimal damage, work is carried out around the clock. From this part, personnel are rotated to the Belogorsk region of Crimea, periods from 1 to 2 months.

Explosions in Yevpatoria: latest news

As you know, there are a large number of Russian military facilities on the territory of the occupied peninsula.

Yesterday morning powerful explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, locals filmed a large column of smoke. Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the city with drones.

An UNIAN source in the SBU spoke about the destruction of the Russian Triumph air defense complex that morning. In addition to drones, Neptune missiles were used.

Satellite photographs of the Triumph and video of eyewitnesses were published online. It was assumed that this could be the same system near which a tourist was photographed last year.

