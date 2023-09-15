Large-scale fire in Rostov (photo, video)

Angela Bachevskaya18:35, 15.09.23

The fire covered an area of ​​200 square meters.

On September 15, a large-scale fire broke out in Rostov . The corresponding photos and videos are published by local Telegram channels.

According to them, the fire occurred near the Classic market and the Atlant closed complex. The Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Disaster Relief said that the warehouse at 15 Aksaisky Avenue was on fire.

It is reported that the fire covered an area of ​​200 square meters, and rescuers are trying to extinguish it.

Meanwhile, the Don Mash channel writes that plastic is burning in one of Almaz’s warehouses. There is a threat of spreading to a building nearby, and a multi-kilometer traffic jam has formed on the road.

Fire in Rostov

