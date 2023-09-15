Kadyrov is in serious condition, – GUR

Inna Andalitskaya, Veronica Prokhorenko20:31, 15.09.23

The illnesses that the leader of Chechnya had have worsened.

The head of Chechnya, Don Ramzan Kadyrov, is indeed in serious condition . This was stated by Andrei Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, commenting on the information that Kadyrov is now in a coma.

“Indeed, there is information that Kadyrov is in serious condition and the illnesses that existed have worsened and become the cause of this condition,” Yusov noted in Telegram .

