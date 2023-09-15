From the FB page; Nova Odesa

Yuri Shutyak
Sept 15
💪 It’s official! In the course of assault, the Defense Forces took control of the village of Andriyvka in Donetsk region, – General Staff
Our heroes are causing significant losses in manpower and machinery, consolidating at the borders reached, The General Staff added.
Yesterday, this page, which normally confines itself to factual reports on military activity, published a curious item. It’s an imperfect translation, like everything on FB, but it’s very interesting. It purports to come from “Oleg Sharp”, who does not seem to have a media presence. Comments were mixed. Some agreed, some thought he was a kind of Ukrainian Vanga (the Bulgarian woman believed to have Nostradamus-type powers).
Anyway here it is:
“When will the war end and will we be able to cross the 1991 borders?
I’ve talked to many politicians and military analysts about this. Based on their opinion, in general:
The hot phase of the war is likely to end with a frozen front in November-December 2024. No documents, except the international ceasefire document, will be signed. Likely, “peacekeepers” from India, China, Kazakhstan, Britain, Germany and Japan will be deployed on the line of conflict (these countries are currently being considered during sideline consultations). All sanctions against Russia will be preserved.
The Korean version for many years to come. But these years will play on Ukraine, which will quickly switch to weapons (including aviation) NATO and launch production of RSD. Russia has already shown its military maximum – except YAZ, but the likelihood of its application is extremely low.”
– Oleg Sharp
Thoughts?
Anyone know what YAZ refers to?
Original:
Коли закінчиться війна, і чи вдасться нам вийти на кордони 1991 року?
Я розмовляв з багатьма політиками та військовими аналітиками з цього приводу. Спираючись на їх думки, узагальню:
Скоріш за все, гаряча фаза війни закінчиться заморозкою фронту у листопаді-грудні 2024 року. Жодних документів, окрім міжнародного документу про припинення вогню, підписано не буде. Скоріш за все, на лінії бойового зіткнення буде дислоковано “миротворців” з Індії, Китаю, Казахстану, Британії, Німеччини та Японії (ці країни наразі розглядаються під час кулуарних консультацій). Всі санкції проти росії збережуться.
Корейський варіант на довгі роки. Але ці роки гратимуть на Україну, яка швидкими темпами переходитиме на озброєння (включаючи авіацію) НАТО та запустить виробництво РСД. Росія ж свій військовий максимум вже показала – хіба що ЯЗ, але ймовірність її застосування вкрай мала. – Олег Шарп
По термінам співпадає з моїми прогнозами оголошеними більше року тому🤷